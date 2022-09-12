DIARY-Political and General News Events from September 12

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

** WARSAW - Danish Minister of Defence Morten Bodskov and Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak meet in Warsaw - 0845 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid with military honors in Berlin, joint press conference afterwards - 0930 GMT. ** COPENHAGEN - Poland’s foreign minister Zbigniew Rau visits his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod at the Danish Baltic Sea island Bornholm to discuss energy and security in the region - 1130 GMT. ** BERLIN - Israeli PM Lapid and German Chancellor Scholz visit house of the Wannsee Conference in Berlin - 1300 GMT. ** PARIS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris - 1630 GMT. ** PARIS - French President Macron hosts Greek Prime Minister Kyriákos Mitsotakis. The two leaders will hold talks on Ukraine, food security and energy as well as bilateral ties - 1730 GMT. TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (to Sept 18). CANBERRA - Foreign Minister for Bhutan Lyonpo TandiDorjiwill be on an official visit to Australia as part of the celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Australia (To Sept 16) RIYADH - Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (final day) HANOI - Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies of Singapore Heng Swee Keat will pay an official visit to Vietnam and meet Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Khai (To Sept 15) MEXICO CITY - Mexico's economy ministry holds a press conference after the U.S.-Mexico High-Level Economic Dialogue. Mexico Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O and Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard will be in attendance – 2100 GMT. Mexico City - The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, will visit Mexico GENEVA – 51st regular session of the Human Rights Council (To Oct. 7) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 ** NEW DELHI - Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Catherine Colonna will visit India (to Sep. 15). NEW DELHI - Foreign Secretary of Nepal Bharat Raj Paudyal will pay an official visit to India (To Sept 14) STRASBOURG, France - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin makes speech to EU Parliament in Strasbourg. NUR-SULTAN - On Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's invitation, Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan. (To Sept. 15) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili followed by a news conference - 1430 GMT. MANILA - Philippines' foreign minister Enrique Manalo delivers opening remarks at an Indo-Pacific defence forum – 0100 GMT STRASBOURG, France - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell takes part and speaks in debate in EU Parliament – 1400 GMT. NEUHARDENBERG, Germany - German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck welcomes their colleagues for a meeting of the G7 Trade Ministers during the German G7 Presidency at Neuhardenberg Castle in Brandenburg state. (To Sept 15) NUR-SULTAN - Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan to sign a raft of cooperation agreements between the countries. UNITED NATIONS - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold news conference ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly, which starts Sept. 20. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Urusla von der Leyen delivers state of the European Union address to the European Parliament – 0700 GMT ASTANA - Pope Francis attends Congress of Religions in Kazakhstan - 0400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold talks on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. MADRID - Minister for Economy of Spain Nadia Calvino speaks at Forum Europa in Madrid. SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hold talks on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 201st anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 201st anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 201st anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 201st anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 201st anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 TOKYO - Masato Kanda, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs speaks at virtual event – 1100 GMT LONDON - London Boat Show 2022 (to Sept. 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

** MEXICO CITY/SAN JOSE - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Mexico, Costa Rica (to Sep.22). WASHINGTON D.C. - The President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be on a visit to the United States (To Sept 22) MUNICH – 187th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 NEW YORK CITY - The high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly (To Sept 26) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 BRAZZAVILLE - The intergovernmental commission between Russia and the Republic of the Congo will meet in the Congo's capital of Brazzaville (To Sept 23) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner discusses current and future challenges for the financial sector at an event organized by the German insurers' association GDV - 0745 GMT.

NEW YORK CITY - U.N. Security Council to meet on Ukraine during annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 ** NEW YORK CITY, NY - World leaders to take part in the 77th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate. BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 49th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 BERLIN – BMW Berlin Marathon. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 VIENNA - IAEA 66th General Conference (to Sept 30). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 NEW YORK CITY - U.N. Security Council to meet on Afghanistan – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts leaders of Pacific Island nations at gathering in Washington (To Sept 29). GLOBAL - World Rabies Day. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 SEOUL - President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol will meet with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Seoul. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1 LATVIA - Latvian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2 BRAZIL - Brazil Presidential Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Federal Senate Election. BRAZIL - Brazilian Chamber of Deputies Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Bosnia and Herzegovina House of Representatives Election. BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - Chairman of the Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5 MADRID - Spain´s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at German-Spanish summit in Madrid. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9 AUSTRIA - 2022 Austrian presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 ** CANBERRA - Australia's energy minister Chris Bowen speaks at Australian Financial Review Climate and Energy Summit. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of energy ministers. (To Oct. 12) STOCKHOLM - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima on a three-day state visit to Sweden (to Oct. 13). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Oct. 14) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16 BERLIN - World Health Organization hold 2022 Summit in Berlin (to October 18). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 18 LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19 BANGKOK - Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance ministers meeting (To Oct 21) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To Oct. 21) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 SLOVENIA - Slovenia holds presidential elections - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30 PRAGUE - EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Oct. 31) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MUNSTER, Germany - G7 foreign ministers to meet in Munster (To Nov 4). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)