Important we focus on keeping our coasts clean: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed on keeping Indias coasts clean as he praised efforts of volunteers to remove garbage from the Juhu beach in Mumbai.Commendable... India is blessed with a long and beautiful coastline and it is important we focus on keeping our coasts clean, Modi tweeted.He was responding to a video posted by Union minister Jitendra Singh about the clean-up at the beach.

Updated: 12-09-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed on keeping India's coasts clean as he praised efforts of volunteers to remove garbage from the Juhu beach in Mumbai.

''Commendable... I appreciate all those involved in this effort. India is blessed with a long and beautiful coastline and it is important we focus on keeping our coasts clean,'' Modi tweeted.

He was responding to a video posted by Union minister Jitendra Singh about the clean-up at the beach. ''A cleanathon was organised at Juhu Beach in Mumbai, saw participation in large numbers by Civil Society. Heartening to see youngsters taking the lead in longest coast cleanup campaign,'' Singh had said.

