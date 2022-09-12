Left Menu

Will examine PSI scam-related audio of BJP MLA, says Karnataka CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the audio involving a BJP MLAs purported conversation with a man in connection with the scam-hit police sub-inspector PSI recruitment would be examined and if something wrong was found, he would get it investigated.I dont know about the audio or video.

Updated: 12-09-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:12 IST
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the audio involving a BJP MLA’s purported conversation with a man in connection with the scam-hit police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment would be examined and if something wrong was found, he would get it investigated.

“I don’t know about the audio or video. We will examine it. If at all something like that (scam) is found then we certainly will order to investigate,” Bommai told reporters here.

The Congress has tweeted alleging that the Kanakagiri BJP MLA Basavaraj Dadesagur acted as a broker in the PSI scam between the candidates and the government, and collected Rs 15 lakh.

“Basavaraj Dagesagur, who was broker on behalf of the government in the PSI scam and after collecting Rs 15 lakh admitted that the voice in the audio was his and later threatened those who levelled charges against him. This video exposes the reality of the MLA. Dear Basavaraj Bommai, when will you show the guts to question the MLA?” the Congress sought to know.

Congress MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge, too, asked the same question to Bommai in a press conference.

However, BJP MLA Dagesagur said the audio was not a recent one but of 2020.

“I am unrelated to it (scam). I only went to mediate in a case. I had only said that I will solve the matter. There is no relation between my conversation and the PSI scam in 2020. A former MLA of our area joined some audios. This is nothing but a political conspiracy,” Dagesagur told reporters at the Vidhana Soudha.

He added that he was accused of collecting Rs 15 lakh but his son did not clear the physical test.

