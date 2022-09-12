Left Menu

Bharatiya Tribal Party snaps alliance with AAP for Gujarat polls

The Bharatiya Tribal Party BTP of Chotu Vasava has broken its four-month-old pre-poll tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party AAP and alleged that the BJP has sent Arvind Kejriwal to defeat the BTP. The AAP and the BTP had announced a pre-poll alliance at a rally in May.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-09-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 19:13 IST
Bharatiya Tribal Party snaps alliance with AAP for Gujarat polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) of Chotu Vasava has broken its four-month-old pre-poll tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleged that the BJP has sent Arvind Kejriwal to defeat the BTP. The AAP and the BTP had announced a pre-poll alliance at a rally in May. “We have broken the alliance with AAP. The BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has sent (AAP national convener) Kejriwal here to defeat us. BJP and Amit Shah know that they cannot win elections directly so they have sent him (Kejriwal). Shah finishes his enemies, but in the case of Kejriwal, he is coming here every week and staying for two or three days. However, the Central government is not taking any action against him,” Vasava told reporters at Chanderiya in the Bharuch district on Monday. The BTP has two MLAs in the 182-member Gujarat Assembly. The party enjoys clout among tribals in the state. Vasava alleged that Kejriwal wanted BTP to merge with AAP. “At the time of alliance, Kejriwal had urged us that we should merge our party with them. However, I had told him the merger was not possible and that we will remain an independent party,” the tribal leader claimed. The AAP and the BTP had announced the alliance at a joint rally held in Chanderiya in May and decided to contest the upcoming elections together. The indications that the alliance will break came when AAP recently announced candidates for tribal seats. The AAP has not reacted to the BTP decision so far. The Delhi chief minister is on a two-day visit to Ahmedabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022