China's third-ranked leader Li Zhanshu holds talks with Speaker of Nepal's Parliament

Li Zhanshu, the head of China's legislature and the third-ranked leader in the country's political hierarchy, on Monday held talks with Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota here following which the two sides inked an agreement.

Li, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress - the country's parliament, arrived in Nepal on a three-day visit on Monday at the invitation of Speaker Sapkota.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks at the federal parliament building in Naya Baneshwor following which a Memorandum of Understanding was inked between the federal parliament of Nepal and the Chinese People's Congress, sources said.

Li is leading a 67-member delegation comprising officials from the People's Congress, the Communist Party of China, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Later in the evening, Sapkota will host a banquet in honour of the Chinese leader as well as the members of his delegation. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and top leaders of the major parties are expected to be present at the dinner.

During his stay in Nepal, Li will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and meet Prime Minister Deuba.

Li, who is expected to retire at the Communist Party’s national congress next month, will also meet the Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka.

Former prime minister and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) K P Sharma Oli, and former prime minister and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' will also hold separate meetings with the visiting Chinese leader.

Earlier this month, China pledged Rs 15 billion in grant assistance to Nepal to invest in various projects this year.

