PM Modi always strives to fulfil what he says: Law Minister Rijiju

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands the faith of millions in the country because he always strives to fulfil what he says, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

Participating in a discussion on 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery' organised at Deshbandhu College of Delhi University, Rijiju said Modi works day and night to ensure welfare of the people.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva also participated in the discussion.

The prime minister has realised the principle of 'one life one goal' and his journey of 20 years at governance is incredible and a reflection of faith people have in him, Rijiju said.

He said Modi has taken various steps to strengthen economy, foreign policy, health, education and sports sectors.

Rijiu, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said whenever the northeast people talk about Delhi, they think it is too far-off.

''Geographical distance does not mean anything in present times. The distance and nearness exist at the level of opinion and feelings. Modi has completely ended the distance between northeast and Delhi,'' he said.

Since Independence till 2014, many prime ministers were there. They all performed but some fumble happened and that is why India could not become a developed nation, the minister said.

Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi, said development in previous governments in the country used to be stuck in files but now it is visible everywhere under the Modi dispensation.

Modi@20 exemplifies dutifulness, resolve, welfare of poor, honesty, home and patriotism and faith of people, he added.

