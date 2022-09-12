Left Menu

PM Modi always strives to fulfil what he says: Law Minister Rijiju

The distance and nearness exist at the level of opinion and feelings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 20:11 IST
PM Modi always strives to fulfil what he says: Law Minister Rijiju
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commands the faith of millions in the country because he always strives to fulfil what he says, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju said on Monday.

Participating in a discussion on 'Modi@20: Dreams meet Delivery' organised at Deshbandhu College of Delhi University, Rijiju said Modi works day and night to ensure welfare of the people.

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva also participated in the discussion.

The prime minister has realised the principle of 'one life one goal' and his journey of 20 years at governance is incredible and a reflection of faith people have in him, Rijiju said.

He said Modi has taken various steps to strengthen economy, foreign policy, health, education and sports sectors.

Rijiu, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, said whenever the northeast people talk about Delhi, they think it is too far-off.

''Geographical distance does not mean anything in present times. The distance and nearness exist at the level of opinion and feelings. Modi has completely ended the distance between northeast and Delhi,'' he said.

Since Independence till 2014, many prime ministers were there. They all performed but some fumble happened and that is why India could not become a developed nation, the minister said.

Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi, said development in previous governments in the country used to be stuck in files but now it is visible everywhere under the Modi dispensation.

Modi@20 exemplifies dutifulness, resolve, welfare of poor, honesty, home and patriotism and faith of people, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolescent eating

Study finds ultra-processed 'gateway' foods might lead to unhealthy adolesce...

 United States
2
Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

Seven hours of sleep every night is ideal for adults: Research

United States
3
Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong schools; New York to ramp up polio vaccinations after virus found in wastewater and more

Health News Roundup: Unrelenting COVID rules cast clouds over Hong Kong scho...

 Global
4
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022