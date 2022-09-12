Sri Lanka opposes UN Human Rights Office’s report that makes reference to ‘economic crimes’

Sri Lanka on Monday took strong exception to a report tabled by a top UN Human Rights official, which made extensive references to “economic crimes” being committed in the crisis-hit island nation, asserting that it exceeded the mandate of a person holding such a prestigious post. The 51st session of the UN Human Rights Council Session began in Geneva on Monday, where a resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be tabled. The report on Sri Lanka was presented by the Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada Al-Nashif. “It is observed that the UN Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights has tabled a report on Sri Lanka that makes extensive reference to economic crimes. Apart from the ambiguity of the term, it is a matter of concern that such a reference exceeds the mandate of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR),” Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Ali Sabry said. He said that Sri Lanka would be compelled to reject any follow-up measures to the resolution and recommendations made by Al-Nashif, while reaffirming Ranil Wickremesinghe government’s unflinching commitment towards advancing, securing, and protecting human rights in the country, but would object to any international judicial intervention that it sees as anti-constitutional.

The foreign minister reiterated Sri Lanka’s continued engagement with the Human Rights Council in a spirit of cooperation, and dialogue and pursuing tangible progress in the protection of human rights and reconciliation through independent domestic institutions.

Sabry said the government is sensitive to the economic crisis and hardships faced by the people, “and has initiated immediate multi-pronged measures to address the challenges and to ensure their wellbeing through the provision of supplies essential to the life of the community.” Al-Nashif exhorted UN member states and international financial institutions to support Sri Lanka as it grapples with its worst economic crisis since its independence. ''I encourage the new government to embark on a national dialogue to advance human rights and reconciliation and to carry out the deeper institutional, democratic and security sector reforms needed to restore the independence of key institutions, to combat impunity, to prevent the recurrence of human rights violations, and to tackle the economic crisis,'' she told the 51st Session of the Human Rights Council. Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister assured the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) will be replaced with a national security legislation in accordance with international best practices.

Last week, the UN released a report, which said that Sri Lanka was facing a “devastating” economic crisis, noting that “impunity” for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption were the underlying causes for the island nation’s collapse.

It also suggested fundamental changes to address the current challenges and to avoid repetition of the human rights violations of the past.

This was the first time that the top UN body has linked the economic crisis with Sri Lanka’s gross human rights violations.

“For sustainable improvement, it is vital to recognise and assist Sri Lanka to address the underlying factors, which have contributed to this crisis, including embedded impunity for past and present human rights abuses, economic crimes and corruption,” the report said.

Earlier this month, the IMF announced that it will provide Sri Lanka a loan of about USD 2.9 billion over four years under a preliminary agreement to help the bankrupt island nation tide over its worst economic crisis and protect the livelihoods of the people.

A possible draft resolution on Sri Lanka is expected to be presented on September 23.

This would be followed by a vote among the member states on the new draft resolution on October 6.

The UN rights body since 2013 has adopted resolutions calling for rights accountability for war crimes blamed both on the government troops and the LTTE group that ran a violent campaign to create a separate state for the Tamil minority in the north and east regions.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the now ousted former president, at that time ruthlessly ended Sri Lanka's nearly 30-year civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) with the death of its supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran in 2009.

The former defence secretary, who stands accused of violating human rights, vehemently denies the charge.

Then-president Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of Gotabaya, on May 18, 2009 declared the end of the 26-year war in which over 1,00,000 people were killed and millions of Sri Lankans, mainly minority Tamils, displaced as refugees inside the country and abroad.

Another resolution initiated in 2015, co-sponsored by Sri Lanka, called upon the country to establish a credible judicial process with the participation of Commonwealth and other foreign judges, defence lawyers, and authorised prosecutors and investigators.

Sri Lanka, however, consistently opposed the idea.

In a 2021 resolution, the UN rights body rejected the domestic mechanism proposed by the then Gotabaya Rajapaksa government.

The 2021 resolution was adopted with 22 votes for and 11 siding with Sri Lanka, including China.

There were 14 abstentions including India.

