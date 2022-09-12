Maha launches 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita' initiative from Sept 17 to Oct 2; Cong decries govt's PM-Mahatma link

The Maharashtra government on Monday launched the 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita' initiative from September 17 to October 2 to address pending complaints and requests of citizens.

September 17 is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a video conference meeting with divisional commissioners and district collectors, directed them to address pending complaints and requests, a statement from the chief minister's office said.

The initiative is aimed to ensure the common man does not have to travel to the state secretariat to get problems addressed, the CMO statement said.

It added that complaints and requests received till September 10 will be addressed during this initiative.

The review of this fortnightly initiative will be done in the cabinet meeting, as per Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Taking a dig at the initiative, Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant said a week would have been more apt if the true objective of the initiative was service.

''(Forcibly) Trying to link to Gandhiji in order to celebrate one's own birthday by terming it as rashtra neta to rashtra pita fortnight is demeaning the work of the Mahatma. Gandhiji's work and ideology was the opposite (of the rashtra neta),'' Sawant tweeted.

