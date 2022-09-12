Maha: Three governments, one Advocate General

Senior lawyer Ashutosh Kumbhakoni will continue as the Advocate General of Maharashtra till December 2022 after the state government on Monday decided to keep his offer to resign from the top legal post in abeyance for another six months.

This will be the third government under which Kumbhakoni will be serving as its top law officer.

Kumbhakoni was first appointed as AG by the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government on June 7, 2017.

He retained the post of the highest law officer in the state in December 2019 after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP came to power.

After Thackeray resigned from the post of Chief Minister in June this year, Kumbhakoni also submitted his resignation as per procedure.

However, the new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who took oath on June 30, and supported by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had kept his resignation pending till now.

The state Cabinet on Monday decided to keep his resignation in abeyance till December 31, 2022.

This means the earlier notification of December 2019 appointing Kumbhakoni as Advocate General continues.

Kumbhakoni has been practicing law since the 1990s. In 2008, he was appointed as a judge of the Bombay High Court. He, however, resigned from judgeship after just six months.

