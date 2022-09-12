China's third-ranked leader Li Zhanshu holds talks with Speaker of Nepal's Parliament

Li Zhanshu, the head of China's legislature and the third-ranked leader in the country's political hierarchy, on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Speaker of Nepal's House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota here following which the two sides inked an agreement.

Li, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress - the country's parliament, arrived in Nepal on a three-day visit on Monday at the invitation of Speaker Sapkota.

Speaker Sapkota and Li held wide-ranging talks at the federal parliament building in Naya Baneshwor following which a six-point Memorandum of Understanding was inked between the parliament of Nepal and the Chinese People's Congress on inter-parliamentary cooperation, sources said.

During the delegation-level talks, the two leaders expressed happiness over the excellent state of bilateral relations and cooperation subsisting between Nepal and China and held discussions on different matters of mutual interests, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

''Speaker Sapkota reiterated Nepal's commitment to One-China Policy and not to allow any activity against China in Nepali territory,'' it said.

On his part, Li expressed China's continued support to Nepal's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Sapkota appreciated the people and Government of China for their generous support and cooperation to Nepal's development endeavor and expressed hope for an enhanced level of support from China for post-pandemic recovery and other development priorities of Nepal. He added that the people and Government of Nepal are grateful to the Chinese Government for providing Nepal with substantial amount of medical supplies, equipment and COVID-19 vaccines, according to the ministry.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the importance of implementing connectivity infrastructures, including under the Belt and Road Initiative. The Chinese side assured that it will clear all containers destined to Nepal, which were halted for weeks on Nepal-China border point at Tatopani of Sindhupalchowk district, 100-km east of Kathmandu, at the earliest before the festive season in Nepal.

On the request of the Nepali delegation, the Chinese side also assured that it will take necessary measures to address the widening trade gaps between the two countries and encourage its entrepreneurs to invest in Nepal, particularly in areas that support the livelihood of the Nepali people.

The six-point MoU signed between the two sides includes issues relating to the exchange of high-level visits, promoting goodwill and understanding, strengthening mutual assistance under the framework of regional and global organisations of the parliament, giving importance to facilitating mutual benefits by means of enhancing inter-connectivity as per the agreements including the BRI, sources said.

The MoU will remain effective for five years but it will also continue to be in force as it is until either side writes to amend or cancel it, they said.

Li is leading a 67-member delegation comprising officials from the People's Congress, the Communist Party of China, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Later in the evening, Sapkota will host a banquet in honour of the Chinese leader as well as the members of his delegation. Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and top leaders of the major parties are expected to be present at the dinner.

During his stay in Nepal, Li will call on President Bidya Devi Bhandari and meet Prime Minister Deuba.

Li, who is expected to retire at the Communist Party’s national congress next month, will also meet the Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Khadka.

Former prime minister and Chairman of Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) K P Sharma Oli, and former prime minister and CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ''Prachanda'' will also hold separate meetings with the visiting Chinese leader.

Earlier this month, China pledged Rs 15 billion in grant assistance to Nepal to invest in various projects this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)