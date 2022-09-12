Following are the top headlines at 9.40 PM: NATION DEL116 LDALL GYANVAPI Varanasi court rejects Gyanvapi mosque plea against maintainability, hearing to continue Varanasi/New Delhi: The Varanasi district court on Monday said it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee’s argument that the case is not maintainable.

DEL95 2NDLD KHAKI-CONTROVERSY Cong tweets image of khaki shorts on fire; BJP calls it 'instigation for violence', RSS says oppn party spreading 'hatred' New Delhi: The Congress on Monday tweeted an image of Khaki shorts on fire on Twitter with a caption ''to free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS...'', triggering a political storm as the BJP and the RSS accused it of spreading ''hatred and contempt'' and calling it a ''blatant instigation for violence''.

DEL115 DEF-INDIA-CHINA-DISENGAGEMENT Indian and Chinese troops disengage from Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Indian and Chinese militaries on Monday moved back their frontline troops to the rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area in eastern Ladakh and dismantled temporary infrastructure there as part of a five-day disengagement process.

DEL93 QUEEN-CONDOLENCE-JAISHANKAR Queen symbolised continuity and change that ushered UK into contemporary era: Jaishankar New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday expressed profound sorrow on the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and said she symbolised the continuity and change that ushered the UK into the contemporary era, in tune with global developments.

DEL92 MHA-CBI-LD PHOGAT MHA recommends CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Monday recommended a CBI probe into the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, following a request by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

DEL112 NIA-RAID-3RDLD NARCO TERRORISM NIA raids at 50 places target narco-terrorism, terrorist-gangster nexus New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency Monday carried out raids at 50 places across three states and in the national capital to dismantle what an official called was an ''emerging nexus'' between terrorists, gangsters and drug-smugglers. BOM26 MH-SHINDE-UDDHAV CAMP Shinde slams Uddhav camp, says better to be 'agents' of PM, Shah than being sympathetic to blasts convict Aurangabad: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday hit out at his detractors and said it was better to be dubbed as ''agents'' of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had nullified Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, than being sympathetic to Yakub Memon, executed in 2015 for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

BOM21 GJ-BTP-AAP-ALLIANCE Bharatiya Tribal Party snaps alliance with AAP for Gujarat polls Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) of Chotu Vasava has broken its four-month-old pre-poll tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and alleged that the BJP has sent Arvind Kejriwal to defeat the BTP. BUSINESS DEL106 BIZ-LD ECONOMY Double whammy: Inflation rises to 7%, factory output plunges New Delhi: In a double whammy of sorts for the Indian economy, retail inflation accelerated to 7 per cent in August driven by high food and fuel costs, while factory output plunged to a four-month low of 2.4 per cent.

LEGAL LGD22 DL-COURT-MLAS Delhi court convicts AAP MLAs for rioting, attacking policemen New Delhi: A court here has convicted AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha for being part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in north Delhi in 2015.

LGD18 SC-AIADMK-OPS In democracy, political party can't be stopped from functioning by sealing its office: SC New Delhi: ''In democracy, a political party cannot be stopped from functioning by sealing its office'', observed the Supreme Court Monday as it dismissed the plea of ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) against the Madras High Court order directing to hand over the keys of party headquarter to party chief K Palaniswami. FOREIGN FGN51 UK-KING-3RDLD PARLIAMENT Darling late mother set example of selfless duty: Charles in first Parliament address as Britain's King London: King Charles III on Monday addressed Parliament for the first time as Britain's monarch during which he paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and pledged to faithfully follow the example of selfless duty set by his ''darling late mother'' in upholding ''the precious principles of constitutional governance.'' By Aditi Khanna FGN47 UKRAINE-INDIA-AID India hands over 12th consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine Moscow: India on Monday handed over the 12th consignment of humanitarian aid comprising essential medicines and equipment to Ukraine as part of its ongoing effort to help the European nation to mitigate the economic hardships it is facing due to the war with Russia.

