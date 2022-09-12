Ousted Pak PM Imran trying to open ‘doors of negotiation’ with establishment, says defence minister Asif

Pakistan defence minister Khwaja Asif has alleged that former prime minister Imran Khan was trying to open the “doors of negotiation” with the powerful establishment in his “desperation for power,” media reports said on Monday.

Asif’s claim comes days after Khan warned the establishment (the military) at a rally in Gujranwala in Pakistan’s Punjab province that it would be held responsible if the country and economy were to “plummet any further” under the incumbent government.

“On one side, he is attacking them [the establishment] and on other hand, he wants to open the doors of negotiations or dialogue as well,” Asif quoted as saying in an interview to Samaa news channel..

Asif said that Khan’s statement showed he wanted to talk to the establishment at “gunpoint” and “by force”.

“He just wants to take his government back, whether it is in the right or wrong way […] this is [his] desperation for power,” the defence minister asserted in the interview, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was using pressure tactics to come back to power.

“At that time, the establishment was fine […] but today, you are abusing and attacking them,” the minister noted.

“I want to ask the establishment … the way this government is taking this country and economy down … I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is going down,” Khan said.

The former prime minister also apprised that the failure to hold “free and fair elections” in the country would see his supporters hold peaceful streets on his call and have their demands accepted “by force”.

Asif alleged that Khan “does not even know the spelling of democracy” and was a man of an “imperialist mind”, and this is the reason he wants the establishment to support him.

“But the time is here […] after 75 years the establishment has adopted a role which is legal and constitutional. And it is important that we as politicians protect this role.

“The establishment is standing with the Constitution, not with an individual or political party […] God willing, in the upcoming years the role of the establishment will be the same and we will support it,” Asif vowed.

Talking about the contempt of court proceedings against Khan, the minister said a legal course would be taken, but called out the ex-premier for trying to disrupt the legal processes.

“Even when it comes to courts, he [Imran] wants to get a decision of his choice. He accused us of closing cases, but he is doing the same right now,” Asif added.

He added that the only “red line” for the government was the country, its law, and Constitution, and Khan has crossed these red lines several times in the last few months.

Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has been targeting powerful institutions, including the powerful Pakistan Army, since his government was toppled in April.

Khan, 69, has emphasised that his party would not deal with or accept the “imported government” headed by Prime Minister Sharif, and has been demanding early elections.

