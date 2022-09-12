PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of committing blasphemy

In an unusual move, Pakistan's deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan of committing blasphemy and urged people not to follow this devil.

Khan's party has termed it a ''very serious move of Maryam in a bid to eliminate Imran Khan.'' In a tweet on Monday, Maryam uploaded two unverified statements of ousted premier Khan on her Twitter account and said: ''This man (Khan) is using religion for his dirty politics. Save yourself and the country from this Satan.'' She uploaded two verses from the Quran making a purported comparison of these with the statements attributed to Khan.

After the controversial tweet coupled with purported statements of Khan and Quranic verses, Maryam was chided on social media. She was asked not to drag religion in politics to endanger the life of her political opponent.

The PTI acted strongly on Maryam’s attempt to accuse Khan of blasphemy, saying that the PML-N vice president is good at launching such nefarious campaigns against her political opponents.

''When the PML-N and its 12 allied parties failed to beat Imran in the political arena, it started using religion to endanger the life of the most popular leader of the country,” former information minister Fawad Chaudhry told PTI.

''The PML-N coalition government is using blasphemy laws against its political opponents. It is using religion card to physically eliminate political opponents. Maryam Nawaz has indulged in this nefarious activity to physically eliminate Imran Khan,” Chaudhry said.

Separately, at a presser in Islamabad, Chaudhry alleged that all the opponents of Khan are conspiring to kill him. ''After waking up to the fact that they cannot beat Imran in elections, they (a reference to 13 parties led by PML-N) are conspiring to kill him,” he alleged.

