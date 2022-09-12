Left Menu

Giriraj elated over Gyanvapi order, seeks madarsa survey in Bihar too

PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-09-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 22:29 IST
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday expressed elation over a Varanasi court rejecting a plea questioning the maintainability of a prayer seeking permission for Hindus to pray at the Gyanvapi complex.

''We are with the truth, just like we were in the case of Ayodhya,'' he said, after the court ruled that it will continue to hear the petition.

''After India's partition, our places of worship were demolished and our women dishonoured in Pakistan. The Congress had remained busy with pursuit of power through a politics of appeasement. If Hindus are deprived of their rights in India, where will they go?'' asked Singh.

The Union minister, who is also an MP from Begusarai, commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ordering a survey of madarsas and asserted that it was needed in Bihar as well.

''But here we have a regime that pursues a politics of vote bank and appeasement,'' said Singh, known to be a detractor of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar even when the latter was in the NDA.

The JD(U) leader last month snapped ties with the BJP and joined the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.

''We have no problems with the madarsas. But whether or not impressionable minds are being taught appropriate things at these seminaries needs to be known. But the government here is happy to convert the state into a PFI hub,'' the BJP leader alleged.

