Soren meets reps of various bodies; assures grievance redressal

Amid a political crisis in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday met representatives of various groups and assured them of redressing their grievances in a month's time.

Soren, who is facing threat of disqualification as an MLA in an office-of-profit case, met the teachers, health workers, policemen and students at his residential office.

''A large number of representatives from various organisations including teachers, policemen, health workers, students and successful candidates of the state Teacher Eligibility Test met the CM at his residence with their demands including regularisation and pending salary.

''The CM assured them that their demands will be looked into and redressed in a month's time,'' an official said.

Soren has recently made announcements that were among his party JMM's poll promises.

His cabinet approved the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the old pension scheme which was discontinued on April 1, 2004 and replaced with the National Pension System (NPS).

The government also restored compensatory leaves for the police force, benefitting lakhs of personnel.

Meanwhile, Governor Ramesh Bais, who returned to Ranchi on September 8 after a week-long stay in Delhi, has maintained silence over Election Commission of India's recommendation on Soren.

Bais, a day before leaving for the national capital on September 2, had assured ruling UPA MLAs of clearing the air over the ECI's recommendation on a petition seeking Soren's disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case.

The ECI has sent its decision to the governor on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the ECI's decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel has recommended disqualification of the chief minister as an MLA.

