Kejriwal attacks Centre over raids, woos auto drivers, businesspersons, lawyers in Gujarat

Attacking the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged probe agencies were being used to conduct raids for ''extortion'' and not to end corruption as he held town hall meetings with a cross-section of people, including auto-rickshaw drivers, during his latest visit to poll-bound Gujarat.

Besides auto-rickshaw drivers, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener interacted with advocates and businesspersons at town hall meetings and made a slew of promises to them and assured to fulfil them if his party is voted to power in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

Expanding his party's outreach, Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the state, promised a monthly stipend for new lawyers in Gujarat and a strong mechanism for their protection if the AAP forms a government after polls.

He also promised auto-rickshaw drivers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state to bring Regional Transport Office (RTO) services to their doorsteps to check corruption and to shield them from harassment.

He urged the business sector in the state to support the AAP in the Assembly polls as a victory would mean the AAP will have three chief ministers (in Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab), which will allow its voice to be heard by the Centre for simplification of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In a swipe at the Centre, Kejriwal alleged that probe agencies were being used to conduct raids for ''extortion'' and not to end corruption. He said the country cannot progress until businessmen are free from the fear of raids, while interacting with a group of businessmen at another town hall.

The AAP government will be corruption-free, will ensure people do business without fear of raids and also work towards simplification of the GST process at the state and central levels, the Delhi CM maintained.

Speaking about the purported raid conducted by ''three policemen'' at the AAP's office in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Kejriwal claimed the policemen were enquring about money.

''We are a poor party with no money. The policemen searched our office for two hours and left. They were asking our people about money. They left when we said there was no money. Today, the Ahmedabad police said no raid took place. This is surprising,'' he said.

The Ahmedabad police had refuted the AAP's claim that its office was raided on Sunday.

In an interaction with a group of advocates in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal said he will study the Kerala government's scheme to pay a monthly stipend to young lawyers and will come up with a scheme better than the southern state.

''I think Delhi is the only state where electricity for the court chambers of lawyers is free. They had two other demands - namely life and health insurance cover - for which we have framed a very liberal policy,'' he said.

The total cost of providing health and life insurance cover to lawyers is Rs 40 crore-50 crore for the Delhi administration, ''which is not a big amount for a government'', the chief minister said.

He promised strict implementation of the Advocates' Protection Act in Gujarat if the AAP wins elections in the state, where the BJP is ensconced in power for nearly three decades now.

Kejriwal said auto-rickshaw drivers had played a vital role in his victory in the Delhi elections, and urged them to do the same by promoting the AAP among their passengers and through social media.

The CM said his government in Delhi paid Rs 5,000 each to nearly 1.5 lakh drivers twice during the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

''In Delhi, you do not need to go to the RTO (Regional Transport Office) for works like renewal of licence, change of ownership, permit, or hypothecation (pledging an asset to bank while applying for loan).

''We have given a phone number. Give a call and a Delhi government officer will come to your doorstep. You will get your licence renewed in the same way you order a pizza on phone,'' Kejriwal said.

During his earlier visits to Gujarat, the AAP had made a slew of pre-poll promises related to free power, quality education, dole for unemployed youths, job creation and allowance for women, among others.

