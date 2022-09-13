Left Menu

Azad's remark on Art 370 his opinion, we're upbeat about its restoration: Mehbooba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 00:06 IST
Azad's remark on Art 370 his opinion, we're upbeat about its restoration: Mehbooba
  • Country:
  • India

Terming former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Article 370 a ''personal opinion'', Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said her party will fight for its restoration and ''end injustice'' in the Union territory.

At his maiden rally in Kashmir after quitting the Congress last month, Azad had on Sunday slammed those promising the restoration of Article 370, saying it was not in their hands and that he would not mislead people over the issue.

Mehbooba, however, said, ''The way the Congress put an end to oppression by the British, there are voices in Jammu and Kashmir which believe that not will will Article 370 be restored but the (Kashmir) problem will also be resolved.'' ''Azad Sahib may have a different opinion. The BJP may have a different opinion. What can I do? We are firm on our opinion. We will end injustice,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability rights activist

Gabriela Brimmer: Google celebrates 75th birthday of Mexican disability righ...

 Mexico

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022