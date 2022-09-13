Left Menu

U.S. Justice Dept issues dozens of subpoenas in Jan 6 probe, New York Times reports

The U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, the New York Times reported on Monday. Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist for Trump, had their phones seized last week as evidence, the Times said, citing people familiar with the situation.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 05:11 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 05:11 IST
U.S. Justice Dept issues dozens of subpoenas in Jan 6 probe, New York Times reports

The U.S. Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week seeking information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Boris Epshteyn, a longtime Trump adviser, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist for Trump, had their phones seized last week as evidence, the Times said, citing people familiar with the situation. Dan Scavino, Trump's former social media director, was also among those who were subpoenaed, according to the paper, which said the group included low-level aides as well as senior advisers.

An attorney for Scavino, Stanley Woodward, declined to comment. Reuters was unable to contact Roman and Epshteyn. The subpoenas seek information on a failed bid by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election by submitting alternative slates of fake electors.

The inquiry is also looking at the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters. Some of the subpoenas also seek information on Trump's Save America political fundraising group, which the Times said was a new line of inquiry by the Justice Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022