Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

After risky journey, migrant and his dog say goodbye at U.S. border

Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto, 18, and his small fluffy white dog, Brandi, trekked together across several countries and a treacherous tropical jungle to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. On Monday, the two companions had to say goodbye.

Brussels attacks trial starts with debate over 'caged' accused

The trial of 10 men accused of participating in the 2016 Brussels bombings that killed 32 people began on Monday with defence lawyers arguing that their clients should not be put in glass boxes like animals in a zoo. Monday's launch, in the former headquarters of NATO in a Brussels suburb, focused on procedural matters. The trial proper into the Islamist bombings at Brussels airport and on the city's metro in March 2016, with the indictments and testimony, is due to begin in October.

Joy in northeast Ukraine as residents return after Russian retreat

Ukrainian forces swept deeper into territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday and joyful residents returned to former frontline villages, while Moscow's shells rained down on Kharkiv, setting off fires across the region's main city. Ukraine's general staff said its soldiers had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's troops had retaken 6,000 square kilometers (2,400 square miles) of Russian-held land since the start of the month, twice the figure given just a day earlier.

Queen Elizabeth's reign featured enchiladas with Reagan, dancing with Ford

The last American president to see Queen Elizabeth, Joe Biden, sat down with her over tea at Windsor Castle in June 2021, where they chatted about Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. "I don't think she'd be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother," a visibly delighted Biden told reporters later.

U.N. investigator says Facebook provided vast amount of Myanmar war crimes information

The head of a U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar said on Monday that Facebook has handed over millions of items that could support allegations of war crimes and genocide. The Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM) aims to build case files for proceedings in national, regional or international courts. It was established in 2018 by the U.N. Human Rights Council and began work the following year.

U.S. general urges faster repatriation of IS families in Syria camp

The repatriation and reintegration of thousands of families of Islamic State militants languishing in a Kurdish-run detention camp in northeast Syria should be speeded up, the top U.S. general in the Middle East said on Monday. General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, who leads U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said many of the residents of al Hol camp were families of IS members who had fled Islamic State's final enclave of Baghouz in Syria in 2019. A majority of the residents are women and children.

New Zealand may become a republic but not anytime soon, Ardern says

New Zealand will not actively take any measures to become a republic in the short-term after the death of Queen Elizabeth, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, though she expects the Pacific nation will eventually become one. "I've never sensed the urgency. There's so many challenges we face. This is a large, significant debate. Don't think it's one that would or should occur quickly," Ardern told reporters on Monday when asked whether the change in the British monarch will spark talks of republicanism in the country.

King Charles and siblings hold silent vigil to late mother, Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and his siblings held a silent vigil at the side of their mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral, with thousands queuing for hours to pay their respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch. With their heads bowed, Charles, wearing a kilt, alongside sister Princess Anne and brothers Princes Andrew and Edward, stood solemnly for 10 minutes next to the oak coffin, draped with the royal flag known as the Royal Standard of Scotland.

Canada PM Trudeau attacks new Conservative leader as 'reckless'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday attacked veteran lawmaker Pierre Poilievre, who was elected new leader of the opposing Conservative Party, for what Trudeau called "reckless" economic policies. Poilievre, 43, secured 68% of his party's vote on Saturday to become the sixth Conservative Party chief since 2015, a period in which Conservatives have lost three elections to Trudeau.

Fresh clashes erupt between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Clashes erupted between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Russian news agencies reported early on Tuesday, in a resumption of decades-old hostilities linked to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan, which re-established full control over the territory in a six-week conflict in 2020, acknowledged casualties among its forces. Armenia made no mention of losses, but said clashes persisted overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)