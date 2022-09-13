LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil court denies deal with military to conduct parallel vote count

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's election court denies deal with military for parallel vote count

SAO PAULO - Brazil's electoral authority has denied media reports that it has struck a deal with the military to conduct a parallel vote count during October's election, while a military source also said there was no plan for a count to prevent fraud. President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has made unfounded accusations of electoral fraud and urged the armed forces to conduct their own vote count, which critics warn is setting him up to refuse to concede defeat.

Ecuador plans referendum to cut to assembly seats, fight drug trafficking via military QUITO - President Guillermo Lasso has said he will ask Ecuadoreans to vote on reducing the number of lawmakers, allowing the military to support police work to fight drug trafficking and backing efforts to protect water sources.

Lasso has had an antagonistic relationship with the assembly, where lawmakers have rejected his economic and security measures. Some called for his ousting during June's anti-government protests by indigenous groups. Peruvian lawmakers elect legislative leader from opposition

LIMA - Peruvian lawmakers have elected an opposition-party member as the new head of Congress, after his predecessor was ousted over influence-peddling allegations and amid tensions with left-wing President Pedro Castillo. Jose Williams, a former head of Peru's armed forces, has in the past voted in favor of impeaching Castillo. He is a recurrent critic of Castillo's administration and a member of the conservative Avanza Pais party.

Lawmakers have impeached Castillo twice since he took office in July last year. Mexican president welcomes U.S. 'tone' on energy dispute as Blinken visits

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Washington had adopted a "different tone" and a respectful attitude towards his position on a major dispute over Mexican energy policy. He spoke the same day senior U.S. officials, led by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, were holding a High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) with Mexican officials in Mexico City.

Colombia government seeks further 2023 budget increase BOGOTA - Colombia's government wants to expand its budget for 2023 by 14.3 trillion pesos ($3.3 billion), a finance ministry spokesperson said, taking the total budget to 405.7 trillion pesos if approved.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the budget amount on Tuesday, ahead of continued debate on distributions within the overall bill. (Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

