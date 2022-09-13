Lula continues lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election -IPEC poll

Brazil presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to poll ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro, extending his lead over the president to 15 percentage points, according to an IPEC poll published on Monday.

The survey showed Lula with 46% of voter support against 31% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election scheduled for Oct. 2, compared to 44% and 31% respectively in the previous poll.

