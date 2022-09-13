Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad today
Aam Aadmi Partys national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and also make a guarantee announcement, an AAP functionary said.Kejriwal will also hold meetings with local AAP leaders and welcome new members to the party on the second day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly elections are due later this year, he said.The AAP claims to have emerged as a prominent challenger to the ruling BJP in the state.On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal held town halls with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and businessmen in Ahmedabad.
Kejriwal will also hold meetings with local AAP leaders and welcome new members to the party on the second day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly elections are due later this year, he said.
The AAP claims to have emerged as a prominent challenger to the ruling BJP in the state.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal held town halls with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and businessmen in Ahmedabad. He also had dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver's house in Ghatlodia area of the city. During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of ''guarantees'', including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs.
