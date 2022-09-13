Left Menu

Vigilance conducts searches at the premises of two former AIADMK ministers in TN

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 13-09-2022 10:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 10:24 IST
Vigilance conducts searches at the premises of two former AIADMK ministers in TN
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) held multi-city searches at the premises of two AIADMK former ministers in connection with two different cases.

Searches were held at 26 premises belonging to AIADMK leader S P Velumani, a party strongman from Coimbatore, over a case of replacing existing street light with LED lights in rural areas during 2015-28.

DVAC registered a criminal case against him over the allegation that he abused his official position in awarding tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies in replacing the lights with LED lights.

This has caused loss to the government exchequer approximately to the tune of Rs 500 crore, DVAC sources said.

Based on the FIR, searches were held at 26 locations, including in Coimbatore, Chennai and Tiruchirappally, they said.

Hearing the news of searches, a large number of AIADMK workers and leaders gathered in front of Velumani's house on Palakkad Main Road in the city, leading to tense moments, even as more police personnel were deployed.

Similarly, DVAC held searches against AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar, a former health minister, in connection with alleged irregularities in issuing essentiality certificate to a private medical college, against National Medical Commission regulations.

Based on the FIR, searches were being held in his native Pudukottai, Theni and Chennai among others, the sources added.

Both leaders are sitting MLAs and are already under the DVAC scanner in disproportionate assets cases against them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022