Former Kerala minister and Janata Dal leader N M Joseph passes away

Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Prof N M Joseph died on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 79.Joseph was the Forest minister during 1987 to 1991 in the second E K Nayanar ministry. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography Ariyapedatha edukal.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 13-09-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 10:49 IST
Former Kerala minister and senior Janata Dal leader Prof N M Joseph died on Tuesday, family sources said. He was 79.

Joseph was the Forest minister during 1987 to 1991 in the second E K Nayanar ministry. He was also a professor of economics at the Pala St Thomas college.

Joseph was the state president of Janata Dal and had also served as its national vice-president.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the former state minister. Joseph had earlier published an autobiography ''Ariyapedatha edukal''.

