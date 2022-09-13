Left Menu

LoP, other BJP leaders detained during protest march to Bengal secretariat

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:05 IST
LoP, other BJP leaders detained during protest march to Bengal secretariat
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Monday while trying to visit Santragachi during the party's march to state secretariat ‘Nabanna’.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van.

They were stopped in front of police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.

BJP supporters from across West Bengal started arriving in Kolkata and neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday morning to take part in the saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) to protest against alleged corrupt practices of the TMC government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom
4
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022