BJP demands removal of two AAP MLAs convicted in 2015 rioting case

The BJPs Delhi on Tuesday demanded Arvind Kejriwal to remove from the party two AAP MLAs convicted by a local court in a case of rioting and attack on police personnel. The conviction exposes the Aam Aadmi Partys AAP true face as it has now become a party of hooligans, rioters, and the corrupt, BJPs Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said in a press conference.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:36 IST
The BJP’s Delhi on Tuesday demanded Arvind Kejriwal to remove from the party two AAP MLAs convicted by a local court in a case of rioting and attack on police personnel. The conviction exposes the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) true face as it has now become a party of hooligans, rioters, and the corrupt, BJP’s Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta said in a press conference. No immediate reaction was available from AAP. On Monday, the Rouse Avenue District Court convicted AAP MLAs Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha for being part of a mob that attacked policemen at Burari police station in north Delhi in 2015. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta convicted 15 others also in a case of rioting and causing hurt to police personnel. ''Arvind Kejriwal, who preaches ethics and morality, has raised an outfit of hooligans who often clash with police and people, and also misbehave with women. He should immediately expel his two MLAs convicted by the court and strip them of their Assembly membership,” Gupta said. The AAP had in the past alleged that the BJP misused Delhi Police to frame its MLAs and leaders who were often released from court.

