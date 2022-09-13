Left Menu

Russia tells Armenia and Azerbaijan: cease hostilities

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-09-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 13:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia called on Tuesday for Armenia and Azerbaijan to cease hostilities and observe a ceasefire agreement, as Moscow expressed "extreme concern" over renewed fighting between the two countries.

In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it had brokered a ceasefire at 0900 Moscow time (0600 GMT) this morning and it expected both sides to fulfill the terms of the agreement.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier on Tuesday in a speech to parliament that the intensity of fighting had reduced, but was still active in some areas. Azerbaijani media said the ceasefire broke down within 15 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

