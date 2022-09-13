Left Menu

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Legislative Assembly

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-09-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 14:47 IST
BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Telangana Legislative Assembly
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was on Tuesday suspended from the Telangana Legislative Assembly for the remainder of the present session over the allegedly objectionable comments made by him against the Speaker recently.

Speaking in the House, ruling TRS MLA D Vinay Bhaskar said certain comments made by Rajender few days ago were disrespectful towards the Chair.

He demanded that Rajender withdraw his remarks and tender an apology.

As Rajender began to speak, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said the BJP MLA appears to be preferring to do politics outside the House rather than debating inside.

The ruling party wants Rajender to take part in the House proceedings and he should first withdraw his comments and apologise to the Speaker, he said.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy told Rajender to respond as per the mood of the House.

Rajender sought to make his point and Prashant Reddy said the former can take part in the proceedings after expressing an apology.

A brief standoff, including a verbal exchange, followed with both sides sticking to their positions and Prashant Reddy moving a motion for suspension of Rajender for the remaining period of the present session. The Speaker announced the suspension of Rajender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022