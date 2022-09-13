Kremlin says Putin making 'every effort' to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan hostilities
Russian President Vladimir Putin is doing everything he can to help de-escalate hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia's efforts to mediate the situation would continue.
