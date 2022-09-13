Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Vigilance Directorate conducts searches at premises of ex-ministers Vijayabaskar, Velumani

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at properties related to former AIADMK Ministers SP Velumani and C Vijayabhakar in Tamil Nadu.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-09-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 15:35 IST
Tamil Nadu: Vigilance Directorate conducts searches at premises of ex-ministers Vijayabaskar, Velumani
Visuals outside C Vijayabaskar's residence in Chennai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at properties related to former AIADMK Ministers SP Velumani and C Vijayabhakar in Tamil Nadu. DVAC conducted searches from the early morning today in the properties related to SP Velumani and C Vijayabhakar. DVAC has filed criminal cases against both the minister and raids are being carried out according to the FIR.

According to the official statement, "DVAC registered a criminal case against former minister of rural development and presently a member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly SP Velu Mani for the allegation that he had abused the official position in awarding tenders in injudiciously to his closed associated companies causing loss to the government exchequer approximately Rs 500 crores in replacing the existing Street Light with Led Lights in rural areas during the period from 2015 and 2018." Based on the FIR, searches were conducted at 26 places including 10 at Chennai, nine at Coimbatore and seven other places including Tambaram, Avadi, Trichy and Chengalpattu.

DVAC registered a criminal case against Vijayabhakar in a corruption case of irregularities in the issuance of essentiality certificates in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital against the regulations of the National Medical Commission. Based on the FIR, searches were conducted at 13 places including five at Chennai, three at Salem and one each at Madhurai, Theni, Pudukottai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram. DVAC has made C Vijayabhaskar and six associates as accused in its FIR. Similarly, DVAC has made P Velumani and others as accused in its FIR.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam slammed the DMK government and called the DVAC raids a political vendetta. "DVAC raids purely political. They want revenge. We will fight it. They want to suppress the Opposition. Stalin's government could not fulfil election promises. Taxes were raised, EB tariff doubled. He (Vijayabaskar) is living the good way," said AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam.

Notably, DVAC raids are not new in Tamil Nadu since the DMK formed the government. So far raids have been made at premises of many top brass former AIADMK ministers like SP Velumani, C Vijayabhaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, KC Veeramanai, Kamaraj and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022