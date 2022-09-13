Tamil Nadu: Vigilance Directorate conducts searches at premises of ex-ministers Vijayabaskar, Velumani

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) conducted searches at properties related to former AIADMK Ministers SP Velumani and C Vijayabhakar in Tamil Nadu. DVAC conducted searches from the early morning today in the properties related to SP Velumani and C Vijayabhakar. DVAC has filed criminal cases against both the minister and raids are being carried out according to the FIR.

According to the official statement, "DVAC registered a criminal case against former minister of rural development and presently a member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly SP Velu Mani for the allegation that he had abused the official position in awarding tenders in injudiciously to his closed associated companies causing loss to the government exchequer approximately Rs 500 crores in replacing the existing Street Light with Led Lights in rural areas during the period from 2015 and 2018." Based on the FIR, searches were conducted at 26 places including 10 at Chennai, nine at Coimbatore and seven other places including Tambaram, Avadi, Trichy and Chengalpattu.

DVAC registered a criminal case against Vijayabhakar in a corruption case of irregularities in the issuance of essentiality certificates in 2020 to Vels Medical College and Hospital against the regulations of the National Medical Commission. Based on the FIR, searches were conducted at 13 places including five at Chennai, three at Salem and one each at Madhurai, Theni, Pudukottai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram. DVAC has made C Vijayabhaskar and six associates as accused in its FIR. Similarly, DVAC has made P Velumani and others as accused in its FIR.

Meanwhile, AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam slammed the DMK government and called the DVAC raids a political vendetta. "DVAC raids purely political. They want revenge. We will fight it. They want to suppress the Opposition. Stalin's government could not fulfil election promises. Taxes were raised, EB tariff doubled. He (Vijayabaskar) is living the good way," said AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam.

Notably, DVAC raids are not new in Tamil Nadu since the DMK formed the government. So far raids have been made at premises of many top brass former AIADMK ministers like SP Velumani, C Vijayabhaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, KC Veeramanai, Kamaraj and others. (ANI)

