Dadra-Nagar Haveli: Setback for JDU; 15 panchayat members join BJP

In a setback to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), a total of 15 members of JDU from Dadra and Nagar Haveli joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday.

ANI | Dadra-Nagar Haveli And Daman-Diu | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:02 IST
BJP leader Vijaya Rahatka (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a setback to Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JDU), a total of 15 members of JDU from Dadra and Nagar Haveli joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday. The 15 members of the district panchayat members of Daman and Diu left Nitish Kumar's JDU.

Talking to ANI BJP leader Vijaya Rahatka said, "There is no existence of JDU in Daman and Diu. JDU's politics of betrayal & decision to join hands with 'bahubali' and corrupt did not go well with people here". The development comes after the JDU stitched alliance with RJD and others to form the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) government in Bihar.

The BJP leader said that the Silvassa Municipal Corporation is also already with the BJP. After the arrival of 15 district panchayat members, the flag of the BJP will be hoisted in almost all the panchayats of the district. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the United Janata Dal has left the BJP and chosen the Rashtriya Janata Dal which is a Bahubali, corrupt and family-oriented party. Against this decision, the members of Dadra Nagar Haveli Zilla Panchayat have decided to leave the United Janata Dal," JDU State President Dharmesh Chouhan said. (ANI)

