Will respond to unfair criticism, unsavoury remarks against party, LDF, Left govt; not opposed to yatra: CPI(M)

A day after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress exchanged salvos regarding the days Bharat Jodo Yatra was spending in Kerala as compared to Uttar Pradesh, the Left party's unit here on Tuesday said they have no reason to oppose the march, but will respond to any unfair criticism or unsavoury remarks against it.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, speaking to reporters, said that the party stand was not against the yatra or any democratic process associated with it.

''However, if the party, its Left Democratic Front (LDF) or the Left front as a whole is unfairly criticised or any inappropriate remarks are made against it, then we will respond accordingly. That is our stand,'' he said.

The CPI(M) on Monday had criticised the Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying spending 18 days in Left-ruled Kerala and just two in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh is a ''strange way to fight BJP-RSS''.

The CPI(M) had tweeted a caricature of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the text wondering if it was a ''Bharat Jodo'' or ''Seat Jodo'' campaign. ''18 days in Kerala...2 days in UP. Strange way to fight BJP-RSS,'' read the text.

The image had also carried maps of Kerala and Uttar Pradesh illustrating the difference in their size.

Responding to the tweet, Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, had said, ''Do your homework better on how and why yatra was planned the way it is. And silly criticism from a party that is the A team of the BJP in the land of MunduModi.

Ramesh's 'MunduModi' remark, apparently targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, prompted former Kerala Finance Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac to ask on Tuesday why the Congress leader levelled such an ''unprovoked insult'' on the Kerala CM.

He too asked why Congress was spending 18 days in Kerala by avoiding Gujarat and UP and whom it was trying to unite with such a strategy.

''Dear Rameshji, I was amazed at your response. Why unprovoked insult on Kerala CM? Not an auspicious start to a Jodo Yatra. And the question still remains unanswered. Whom are you trying to unite by touring Kerala for 18 days while avoiding Gujarat and UP? Anyway, happy journey,'' Isaac tweeted earlier in the day.

