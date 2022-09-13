Left Menu

Centre misusing government agencies: Rajasthan CM

They did not find one person in eight years in the BJP, which is considered to be a party of businessmen, entrepreneurs and money-lenders, he said at a programme in Nagaurs Nawan town.You havent raided any BJP person.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:06 IST
Centre misusing government agencies: Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the Centre of misusing its probe agencies, saying while raids are being conducted against Opposition leaders, none of the BJP members have been raided by them in the past eight years.

''The Centre has tasked the agencies like Income Tax Department the CBI with targeting the Opposition. They did not find one person in eight years in the BJP, which is considered to be a party of businessmen, entrepreneurs and money-lenders,'' he said at a programme in Nagaur's Nawan town.

''You haven't raided any BJP person. But raids are taking place in the country against the Shiv Sena, SP, Congress or anyone else,'' the chief minister added.

Talking about his government's schemes, Gehlot said smartphones with three years of free internet services will soon be distributed among women of 1.35 lakh families associated with the state's Chiranjeevi Yojana.

Gehlot claimed that his government has tried to ensure excellent administration and good governance with its brilliant plans and budget. ''We have done everything for the holistic development of the state and moving ahead with this mindset,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
3
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022