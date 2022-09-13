Centre misusing government agencies: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused the Centre of misusing its probe agencies, saying while raids are being conducted against Opposition leaders, none of the BJP members have been raided by them in the past eight years.

''The Centre has tasked the agencies like Income Tax Department the CBI with targeting the Opposition. They did not find one person in eight years in the BJP, which is considered to be a party of businessmen, entrepreneurs and money-lenders,'' he said at a programme in Nagaur's Nawan town.

''You haven't raided any BJP person. But raids are taking place in the country against the Shiv Sena, SP, Congress or anyone else,'' the chief minister added.

Talking about his government's schemes, Gehlot said smartphones with three years of free internet services will soon be distributed among women of 1.35 lakh families associated with the state's Chiranjeevi Yojana.

Gehlot claimed that his government has tried to ensure excellent administration and good governance with its brilliant plans and budget. ''We have done everything for the holistic development of the state and moving ahead with this mindset,'' he said.

