FACTBOX-World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.
- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria
- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister
- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President
- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President
- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium
- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy
- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister - Charles Michel, President of the European Council
- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago
- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland
- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland
- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia
- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden
