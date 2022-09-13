Left Menu

Congress is finished in Gujarat, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the Congress party is "finished" in Gujarat, where assembly polls will be held later this year.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:22 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the Congress party is "finished" in Gujarat, where assembly polls will be held later this year. Kejriwal's claim came in response to a reporter's question regarding a Congress leader's allegation during his visit to the poll-bound state, where AAP is presenting itself as a strong contender and alternative to the ruling BJP.

Congress had alleged that the AAP government in Punjab is spending crores on ads for the Gujarat polls whereas Punjab is "on the brink of bankruptcy". Responding to the allegation, Kejriwal said, "Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions."

Notably, the AAP supremo has urged the people on multiple occasions not to "waste their votes" on Congress. Kejriwal has pitched AAP as the "only alternative" to the BJP in the state.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprints in other states. AAP had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

AAP's hopes in Gujarat have been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats and the Congress drew a blank. Meanwhile, in the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had given a scare to the ruling BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

