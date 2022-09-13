Left Menu

FACTBOX-World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:27 IST
FACTBOX-World leaders to come to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II (Photo Credit: The Royal Family's Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will take place in London on Monday, Sept. 19, and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend. The following have said they will come to London.

- Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and first lady of the United States - Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Austria

- Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand - Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

- Gitanas Nauseda, President of Lithuania - Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lankan President

- Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany - Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korean President

- Jair Bolsonaro, President of Brazil - King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

- Andrzej Duda, President of Poland - Sergio Mattarella, President of Italy

- Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister - Charles Michel, President of the European Council

- King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands - King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

- Egils Levits, President of Latvia - Paula-Mae Weekes, President of Trinidad and Tobago

- Mohammad Shtayyeh, Palestinian Prime Minister - Sauli Niinisto, President of Finland

- Katalin Novak, Hungarian President - Michael D. Higgins, President of Ireland

- Micheál Martin, Taoiseach (prime minister) of Ireland - Juan Carlos I, former King of Spain, and his wife Sofia

- Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

- King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022