'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat; BJP will get two-thirds majority in polls: Amit Shah's swipe at Kejriwal

Speaking virtually, Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP will once again form a government in Gujarat, his home state, with a two-thirds majority and hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-09-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 16:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said the people who ''sell dreams'' will never win in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in December this year. Speaking virtually, Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat, his home state, with a two-thirds majority and hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. ''People who sell dreams will never get electoral success in Gujarat. I know the people of Gujarat. Those in the business of selling dreams can never get success in Gujarat because the people support only those who believe in doing work. That is why people remain by the BJP's side. The BJP is on its way to achieving a thumping victory,'' Shah said while addressing a function held in Gandhinagar to mark one year of Bhupendra Patel's chief ministership.

''I want to tell Bhupendrabhai that the people of Gujarat are with the BJP. I can see very clearly that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you, the BJP will once again form a government with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections,'' Shah said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

