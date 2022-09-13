Left Menu

Britain still planning fiscal event this month - PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2022
Britain still planning fiscal event this month - PM's spokesman
Britain's government still plans to make a fiscal statement this month to explain how a package of support for energy bills will be funded, but no date has been set, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"We aim to have a fiscal event this month," he told reporters, repeating the government's position. The government would not set a date for a statement before the end of national mourning for the death of Queen Elizabeth, the spokesman said.

