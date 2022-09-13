"Court's ruling supports BJP narrative", says Mehbooba Mufti on Gyanvapi verdict

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti accused the BJP of trying to divert people's minds from unemployment and inflation to communally sensitive issues. "The courts had ruled that 1947 status quo of religious places should be maintained. BJP has failed to eliminate unemployment, poverty and inflation. So, they want to distract people's attention. Court's ruling support this BJP narrative," Mufti told ANI.

Varanasi Court on Monday dismissed a plea of the Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound. District Judge AK Vishvesh delivered the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case and posted the matter for further hearing on September 22. "The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22," said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case.

"It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on September 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace," said Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the Gyanvapi case. The petition was filed by five women seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are said to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque, which is located close to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Following this, a Varanasi court ordered the survey of the mosque complex.

Following this, a local Varanasi court ordered a videography survey of the complex in May. The survey work was completed on May 16 and the report was presented in the court on May 19. After the videography survey claims were made by the Hindu side that a structure, resembling a Shivling was found in the mosque complex but the Masjid committee contested that it was a fountain and not a Shivling. The court rejected the Muslim party's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22. (ANI)

