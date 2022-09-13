Time for multilateral institutions to be relevant in post-pandemic world: FM
- India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said it is time for multilateral institutions like World Bank and IMF to make themselves relevant in the post-pandemic world.
She also said there is a need for debate over 'freebies'.
Speaking at the release of book titled Recalibrate: Changing Paradigm, the minister said, there is a strong case for setting up of Fiscal Council as recommended in the book to further strengthen the fiscal discipline.
The book is authored by Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra.
