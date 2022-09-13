Uttarakhand govt to conduct survey of all madrassas in state: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday informed that the government wil conduct a survey of all madrassas in the state. "Survey of all madrasas will be done in Uttarakhand too. Many types of things come up from time to time, so it is very important to conduct a proper survey of madrassas at once. We will get them surveyed, these institutions should also be fine for us, so the survey is very important," CM Dhami told to ANI.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government also declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and its affiliation with any non-government organisation. Meanwhile, the survey of all unrecognised madrasas started today in Uttar Pradesh.

Dhami also announced the release of the recruitment calendar by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission in a week. CM added, "All our candidates who are going to appear in the examination should get an opportunity to participate in the examinations within the time limit, so their time should not be wasted, so we have decided that within one week the Public Service Commission will release the recruitment calendar." (ANI)

