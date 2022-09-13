Left Menu

Dynastic rule seems better than present `autocracy' in country, says Sena as it praises Rahul's Yatra

Notably, like the Congress and the Gandhi family, the Thackerays too have faced criticism for promoting family rule in the Sena.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:10 IST
Dynastic rule seems better than present `autocracy' in country, says Sena as it praises Rahul's Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday said dynastic rule would seem preferable to the present ''autocracy'' in the country, as it praised Rahul Gandhi's `Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

The BJP should respond to the questions raised by Gandhi instead of targeting him over his clothes, said the editorial in the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana'.

The questions being raised by Gandhi during his ongoing campaign carry substance and they have shut the BJP's mouth, it said.

The Congress leader's Yatra is getting good response from people and he is raising issues related to unemployment, farmers, labourers and small and medium sized businesses, the Marathi newspaper said.

''Instead of providing answers to the questions posed by him, the BJP is resorting to frivolous attacks by raising issues like what clothes he wears and what he eats,'' the editorial added, referring to the BJP's swipes at the price of a T-shirt worn by Rahul Gandhi.

The Yatra is creating awareness among people and this is giving ''stomach ache'' to the BJP, it said.

''Autocracy and dictatorship are wreaking such a havoc in the country that a dynastic rule would seem preferable,'' said the Sena mouthpiece, once a trenchant critic of the Congress and its top leadership. Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will ''repair the atmosphere of hatred'' prevailing in the country, it added. Notably, like the Congress and the Gandhi family, the Thackerays too have faced criticism for promoting family rule in the Sena. The Sena and Congress were partners, along with the NCP, in the previous Maharashtra government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. PTI PR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022