Left Menu

Don't touch me, you are a woman, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari tells female cop during protest march

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari took umbrage at police women trying to detain him on Tuesday amid a protest march by his party as he was heard shouting dont touch me on being forced to board a prison van.Adhikari was stopped near Police Training School in Hastings area, where barricades were put up to block the BJP supporters from moving towards state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah.Dont touch me...

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-09-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:28 IST
Don't touch me, you are a woman, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari tells female cop during protest march
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari took umbrage at police women trying to detain him on Tuesday amid a protest march by his party as he was heard shouting ''don’t touch me'' on being forced to board a prison van.

Adhikari was stopped near Police Training School in Hastings area, where barricades were put up to block the BJP supporters from moving towards state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah.

''Don't touch me... you are a woman,'' he said as some female police personnel were trying to escort him to the prison van.

Asserting that he was a ''law-abiding citizen'', Adhikari demanded that male police officers be called for speaking to him.

Adhikari was thereafter escorted to the prison van by DCP (South) Akash Magharia. He later said that he did not retort, despite being “manhandled”, as he respects women.

''I see Maa Durga in the eyes of every woman,'' Adhikari was heard saying in a video posted on Facebook by party MP Locket Chatterjee, who was also detained along with him and BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022