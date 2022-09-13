Vigilance conducts searches at the premises of two former AIADMK ministers in TN

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) held multi-city searches at the premises of two AIADMK former ministers in connection with two different cases of alleged irregularities.

AIADMK interim chief K Palaniswami alleged the searches were held to ''divert'' attention from the ''opposition'' to the ruling DMK over the revised power tariff that came in to effect last week.

Searches were held at 26 premises belonging to AIADMK leader S P Velumani, a party strongman from Coimbatore, over a case of replacing existing street light with LED lights in rural areas during 2015-18.

DVAC registered a criminal case against him over the allegation that he abused his official position in awarding tenders injudiciously to his close associated companies in replacing the lights with LED lights.

This has caused loss to the government exchequer approximately to the tune of Rs 500 crore, a DVAC statement said.

Based on the FIR, searches were held at 26 locations, including in Coimbatore, Chennai and Tiruchirappally. However, the minister claimed nothing incriminating was found from his house and insisted the action was a result of ''political vendetta.'' Hearing the news of searches, a large number of AIADMK workers and leaders gathered in front of Velumani's house on Palakkad Main Road in the city, leading to tense moments, even as more police personnel were deployed. Seven party MLAs allegedly involved in commotion with the police were detained.

Velumani held the Rural Development portfolio in the previous AIADMK cabinet.

Similarly, DVAC sleuths held searches against AIADMK's C Vijayabaskar, a former health minister, in connection with alleged irregularities in issuing essentiality certificate to a private medical college, against National Medical Commission regulations.

Based on the FIR, searches were held in 13 places including in his native Pudukottai, Theni and Chennai, DVAC added.

Both leaders are sitting MLAs and are already under the DVAC scanner in disproportionate assets cases against them. Hitting out at the ruling DMK over the vigilance action against his party colleagues, Palaniswami said it was done to divert attention from the ''opposition'' among the public over the new power tariff.

In a series of tweets, he also slammed the ''autocratic'' police action of detaining his party MLAs in Coimbatore.

They raised questions in a democratic manner and should be released forthwith, he demanded.

