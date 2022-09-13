Left Menu

Protest to announce closure of toll gate in Mangaluru

The National Highways NH guidelines insist that the distance between two toll plazas should be 40 km.The Surathkal toll Virodhi Samiti had been staging protests demanding closure of the toll gate.The National Highways Authority of India NHAI had announced in August that the toll gate will be merged with the one at Hejamadi.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 17:58 IST
Protest to announce closure of toll gate in Mangaluru
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Various organisations led by the Action Committee against Surathkal Toll Gate on Tuesday staged a protest near the gate demanding announcement of a date for its removal.

The committee convenor Muneer Katipalla, who addressed the protestors, alleged that the elected representatives are only giving false assurances regarding the closure. If the administration fails to announce the closure date, the committee itself will remove it with the participation of local people, he said.

Youth Congress leader Mithun Rai, who also spoke, asked why the BJP elected representatives have distanced themselves from the protest to meet a long-pending demand of the people.

Former MLAs Abhayachandra Jain, B A Mohiyuddin Bava and Congress leader Shashidhar Hegde were among those who took part in the protest.

Deputy Tahsildar Naveen arrived at the spot and accepted a memorandum from the protestors. The distance between the toll plazas at Surathkal and nearby Hejamadi is less than 10 km. The National Highways (NH) guidelines insist that the distance between two toll plazas should be 40 km.

The Surathkal toll Virodhi Samiti had been staging protests demanding closure of the toll gate.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had announced in August that the toll gate will be merged with the one at Hejamadi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022