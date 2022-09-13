US Domestic News Roundup: Alex Jones faces second Sandy Hook defamation trial, in Connecticut; U.S. midterm primary election season wraps up in New Hampshire on Tuesday and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Alex Jones faces second Sandy Hook defamation trial, in Connecticut

Opening statements will begin on Tuesday in a Connecticut courtroom to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay families of 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting victims for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax, a month after a Texas jury awarded two parents $49.3 million in a similar case. In the Connecticut case, 14 family members of Sandy Hook victims sued Jones, founder of the right-wing Infowars radio show and webcast, and Infowars parent Free Speech Systems LLC in 2018. They say they were harassed by Jones' followers as he and other contributors to his Infowars site claimed for years that the shooting was "staged" with crisis actors who faked their loved ones' deaths.

U.S. midterm primary election season wraps up in New Hampshire on Tuesday

New Hampshire Republicans on Tuesday choose between a far-right candidate or a longtime state legislator to face incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan as the midterm primary season comes to a close. It is the last in a series of nominating contests that have seen Republicans repeatedly select candidates aligned with former President Donald Trump, causing some in the party to worry this hurts their chances of winning control of the U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Amid a U.S. teacher shortage, Florida turns to military veterans

So many Florida teachers have abandoned their profession in recent years that the state is inviting military veterans with no prior teaching experience to lead classrooms while they earn education credentials. Elsewhere across the United States as school resumed this August and September, districts have beamed virtual teachers into classrooms from several states away and offered bonuses to lure back retirees.

U.S. Senate panel presses Twitter CEO on whistleblower claims

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the panel's top Republican on Monday asked Twitter Inc Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to answer questions about a former company executive turned whistleblower who is set to testify. Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, a famed hacker who served as Twitter's head of security until he was fired last year, will appear Tuesday before the committee.

Explainer-What's at stake in Alex Jones' second Sandy Hook defamation trial

U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces trial this week in Connecticut to determine how much he must pay a group of families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting that left 26 dead, including 20 children, for falsely claiming it was a hoax. A jury in Texas, where Jones' radio show and webcast is based, last month held that he must pay two parents of a child killed in the Newtown, Connecticut, massacre $49.3 million. Here is a breakdown of the lawsuits against Jones and what comes next for Jones and Free Speech Systems LLC, the parent company of his right-wing website Infowars.

Biden to tout climate change, prescription drugs law at White House event

President Joe Biden will celebrate his climate change and drug pricing law, The Inflation Reduction Act, on Tuesday with an event at the White House to highlight Democrats' commitment to progressive priorities ahead of the November election. Biden signed the $430 billion bill, seen as the biggest climate change package in U.S. history, into law last month in a low-key ceremony.

Factbox-Three U.S. midterm races to watch in New Hampshire, Rhode Island

Voters in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices on Tuesday in primaries partly defined by former President Donald Trump's lasting influence. Following are three key races:

The legal fallout from Alex Jones' false Sandy Hook claims

Here is a timeline of U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' falsehoods about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting and the ensuing legal fallout as he faces trial in Connecticut to determine how much he must pay victims' families for claiming the shooting was a hoax. Jones has since admitted that the shooting took place.

White House making new push to avert potential rail shutdown

The White House is making a new effort Tuesday to press railroads and unions to reach a deal to avoid a shutdown of the U.S. rail system, a government official told Reuters. President Joe Biden, cabinet officials and senior administration officials "engaged with the unions and companies throughout yesterday, and the interested parties stayed at the table last night to try and avert a shutdown," a White House official told Reuters ahead of a potential disruption as early as Friday.

Ex-U.S. military housing manager handed two years probation for fraud

A former manager for one of the U.S. military's largest private landlords whose disclosures helped unearth widespread fraud was sentenced to two years probation for helping the company secure millions in bonuses while covering up poor housing conditions at a Texas Air Force base. Last year Stacy Cabrera, a former Balfour Beatty Communities manager at Lackland Air Force Base, pleaded guilty to fraud after describing to Reuters in 2019 how she was pressured by her superiors to fake maintenance records at the base. Her sentence was handed down last week in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

