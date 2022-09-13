'Dream sellers' won't win in Gujarat; BJP will get two-thirds majority in polls: Amit Shah's veiled barb at Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took a veiled swipe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said the people who ''sell dreams''will never win in Gujarat, where Assembly polls are due in December this year.

Speaking virtually, Shah also said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again form a government in Gujarat, his home state, with a two-thirds majority and also hailed the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

''People who sell dreams will never get electoral success in Gujarat. I know the people of Gujarat. Those in the business of selling dreams can never get success in Gujarat because the people support only those who believe in doing work. That is why people remain by the BJP's side. The BJP is on its way to achieving a thumping victory,'' Shah said while addressing a function held in Gandhinagar to mark Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel completing one year in the office. Kejriwal has promised a slew of ''guarantees'' to various sections in Gujarat ranging from free power, quality education, dole for unemployed youths, job creation and allowance for women, among others. ''I want to tell Bhupendrabhai that the people of Gujarat are with the BJP. I can see very clearly that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and you, the BJP will once again form a government with a two-thirds majority in the upcoming elections,'' Shah said. The BJP had won 127 seats in the 2002 Gujarat polls contested under Narendra Modi, which is considered the highest tally of seats won by the saffron party in the state. In 2017 polls, the BJP was restricted to a tally of 99 in the House of 182 while the Congress came close second by bagging 77 seats. Praising Patel, who was picked by BJP brass to replace the then CM Vijay Rupani last September, the Gandhinagar MP said Patel has successfully steered Gujarat on the path of growth and has done commendable work in maintaining law and order.

''Gujarat has a long coastline but not a single terror attack occurred in the last year after Patel took the reins. Through his work, Patel has sealed the mouths of his critics (who had doubted his abilities when BJP MLAs chose him to lead the state in 2021),'' he said. Rupani and his cabinet were replaced last September in a surprise development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)