PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2022 19:15 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 19:15 IST
Congress leader gives Bharat Jodo Yatris tips on yoga
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday shared tips on yoga with those participating in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' after he came to know that some of the regular yatris were facing physical difficulties as a result of the march.

Chennithala came to know through Youth Congress national general secretary Vidya Balakrishnan about the difficulties some yatris were facing, party workers participating in the Kerala leg of the yatra said.

Subsequently, he not only shared various the tips with the yatris, but also did yoga in front of them, the party workers said.

Seeing him, the yatris joined him, the party workers said and shared photographs of the senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly doing yoga.

He shared with them also his experiences during the seven times he participated in processions across Kerala by foot and by vehicle, they said.

