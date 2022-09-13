JD(U) leaders, 15 members of Dadra and Nagar Haveli district panchayat join BJP

In a setback to the Janata Dal (United), 15 out of its 17 members of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) district panchayat and the regional party's Union Territory unit president have joined the BJP, functionaries from both political outfits said on Tuesday.

The district panchayat president is among those who have switched loyalties. The Dadra and Nagar Haveli district panchayat is a 20-member body whose elections were held two years ago when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had finished a distant second with just three seats.

The JD(U) president of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu (DNH, D&D), Dharmesh Chauhan, joined the BJP on Monday along with his team and was made BJP vice-president for the the Union Territory (UT), a functionary of the saffron outfit said.

Panchayat Secretary of the Union Territory of DNH, Daman and Diu on Monday notified the new party affiliation of the 15 JD(U) members who switched sides under the provisions of the Member of DNH Panchayat (Disqualification on Grounds of Defection) Rules, 2014.

The BJP had won only three out of the 20 seats of the DNH district panchayat. With 15 JD(U) members shifting their affiliation and taking membership of the BJP, the saffron outfit's strength in the village-level body has gone up to 18, said Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu BJP president Deepesh Tandel.

The 15 district panchayat members of the JD(U) have joined the BJP and they have submitted letters in this regard to the District Collector and the Panchayat Secretary, he said.

In DNH, the municipality (governing urban areas) was with the BJP, while the district panchayat (administering rural areas) was controlled by the JD(U), a former ally of the saffron outfit in Bihar and at the Centre.

With the switching of sides, both the local bodies are now controlled by the BJP, Tandel said.

All the 15 members reached the UT's BJP headquarters in Silvassa on Monday where Tandel and BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar inducted them into the party.

District panchayat president Nisha Bhavar described the BJP as a pro-development party.

She has been retained as the president of the body.

Panchayat member Deepak Pradhan, who was among those who have switched sides, said he has been in politics for over two decades now and decided to join the BJP because of its people-friendly policies.

Tandel said the JD(U) members who have joined the BJP have put their trust in the party, which believes in development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)