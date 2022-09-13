Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti arrives in Mizoram

Union Minister of State for Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti arrived in Mizoram on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, official sources said.

Soon after her arrival at the airport, the union minister minister had a brief interaction with Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who was heading for Delhi, the sources said.

Jyoti said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives priority to the development of Northeast region and this time she visited Mizoram on the Prime Minister's directive.

The union minister assured that she would take effort to address and solve the problem faced by consumers if they approach her.

The Union Minister also paid a visit to a vegetable market at Vaivakawn locality in the western part of the state capital Aizawl, where all the vendors are women.

The Union Minister also called on state governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati in the evening.

She will visit Mizoram's lone aspirational Mamit district in the western part of the state bordering Tripura on Wednesday, official sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)